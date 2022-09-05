2022 Miners’ Day Parade winners

The parade began with Summit County Sheriff’s deputies on their motorcycles and a vintage Park City Fire District truck. Shortly after that were Park City Rotary Professional Citizen of the Year Dar Hendrickson and Volunteer Citizen of the Year Beano Solomon.

Parade judges awarded Bobby Lawrence Karate for the best company float. It featured multiple karate routines and involved bystanders by having them break boards.

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust won best nonprofit, and the Park City High School Band won best kids installment.

Parker Malatesta / Mountainlands Community Housing Trust walks the parade route on Main St.

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde and his International Harvester tractor were awarded most creative.

Parker Malatesta / Park Record columnist Tom Clyde with his tractor and a sign that reads 'Cows Not Condos.'

Both Democrats and Republicans representing Summit County walked in the parade as well, along with county council and school board candidates running in the election this fall. The county council is a partisan race; school board seats are non-partisan.