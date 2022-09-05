© 2022 KPCW

2022 Miners’ Day Parade winners

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 5, 2022 at 3:03 PM MDT
mdkarate.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Bobby Lawrence Karate won the award for best company parade float.

The 126th annual Miners’ Day Parade put on by the Park City Rotary Club drew thousands of people to Main Street Monday.

The parade began with Summit County Sheriff’s deputies on their motorcycles and a vintage Park City Fire District truck. Shortly after that were Park City Rotary Professional Citizen of the Year Dar Hendrickson and Volunteer Citizen of the Year Beano Solomon.

Parade judges awarded Bobby Lawrence Karate for the best company float. It featured multiple karate routines and involved bystanders by having them break boards.

Mountainlands Community Housing Trust won best nonprofit, and the Park City High School Band won best kids installment.

mdml.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Mountainlands Community Housing Trust walks the parade route on Main St.

Park Record columnist Tom Clyde and his International Harvester tractor were awarded most creative.

mdtom.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Park Record columnist Tom Clyde with his tractor and a sign that reads 'Cows Not Condos.'

Both Democrats and Republicans representing Summit County walked in the parade as well, along with county council and school board candidates running in the election this fall. The county council is a partisan race; school board seats are non-partisan.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta