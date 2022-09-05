2022 Miners’ Day Parade winners
The 126th annual Miners’ Day Parade put on by the Park City Rotary Club drew thousands of people to Main Street Monday.
The parade began with Summit County Sheriff’s deputies on their motorcycles and a vintage Park City Fire District truck. Shortly after that were Park City Rotary Professional Citizen of the Year Dar Hendrickson and Volunteer Citizen of the Year Beano Solomon.
Parade judges awarded Bobby Lawrence Karate for the best company float. It featured multiple karate routines and involved bystanders by having them break boards.
Mountainlands Community Housing Trust won best nonprofit, and the Park City High School Band won best kids installment.
Park Record columnist Tom Clyde and his International Harvester tractor were awarded most creative.
Both Democrats and Republicans representing Summit County walked in the parade as well, along with county council and school board candidates running in the election this fall. The county council is a partisan race; school board seats are non-partisan.