Community survey launched to compile input on Snow Park base redevelopment plans

A group of residents in Deer Valley recently launched an online survey to learn people’s thoughts on the resort’s plans to redevelop its base area.

The survey has been up for two weeks, and has already drawn 475 responses.

Since the redevelopment plan was first proposed earlier this year, many Deer Valley residents have expressed concerns about proposed road changes.

Under the resort’s current application, a proposed transit center and base area would drastically alter Deer Valley Drive. Parking would be moved underground, and Deer Valley Drive East around the ponds would become the primary entrance to the resort.

Two-way traffic would remain on all parts of the road for resident access, but a one-way counter-clockwise dedicated bus lane would be added to Deer Valley Drive and Doe Pass Road around the ponds to encourage the use of transit.

The Carpenter and Silverlake Express chairlifts would be extended further into the base, creating what the developer has called a “ski-in village.”

Rossi Hill resident Christina Schiebler helped start the survey, and said the goal is to get feedback from a variety of people, including tourists and workers that travel from afar.

“We’re accepting surveys from anyone with any sort of ties to Park City, and specifically with this survey, the Snow Park development at Deer Valley Resort," Schiebler said.

"We want feedback from people outside of our community because we really want to understand traffic impacts, user impacts. That’s why you’ll see questions within the survey about how do you use Deer Valley. Where is your sort of point of entry?”

She said the group has worked with consultants in an effort to make the survey unbiased.

Along with demographic questions, the survey asks about preferred transportation options, and how people think property values and quality of life will be affected by the base development.

In a statement, Deer Valley Vice President of Marketing Susie English said the resort appreciates the community’s interest. She added that they are actively listening and are committed to answering questions and understanding concerns.

The survey can be found at protecttheloop.org. It will remain open until Sept. 21.