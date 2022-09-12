© 2022 KPCW

Registration ending soon for Park City wildfire evacuation exercise

Published September 12, 2022 at 4:09 PM MDT
parleys_canyon_fire.jpg
The Parleys Canyon Fire in 2021.

Park City is holding a wildfire evacuation exercise. Residents who want to be part of it need to register this week.

Park City Municipal is planning a full-scale wildfire evacuation exercise on Wednesday, September 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The city was originally planning the exercise for last year. That ended up being delayed after the very real Parleys Canyon Fire forced the evacuation of thousands of residents in Summit Park and Pinebrook.

The exercise on the 28th will begin in lower Deer Valley, where residents will be routed to designated evacuation points outside the city.

The city is encouraging residents to participate. Pre-registration and a signed waiver are required in advance.

Those looking to take part must sign up by Thursday, September 15.

Sign up here: www.bereadyparkcity.org

