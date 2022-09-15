Look up this weekend – Autumn Aloft returns to town

The skies will be colorful over the weekend – if we’re lucky. The Autumn Aloft hot air balloon festival returns to town Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.

This year, 18 balloons are registered to take off from the North 40 fields at 2530 Kearns Blvd. There’s also a candlestick event Saturday night on Main Street in downtown Park City.

The balloons are scheduled to launch at 8 a.m. both weekend days, but as is the case each year, wind and weather could change that plan, or possibly derail it.

The candlestick event is at 8 p.m. Saturday and features balloon pilots treating spectators to a visual display of balloon burners set to music.

All events are free to spectators. More information is at www.autumnaloft.com.