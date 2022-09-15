© 2022 KPCW

Look up this weekend – Autumn Aloft returns to town

KPCW | By Michelle Deininger
Published September 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM MDT
autumn_aloft__2_.png
Autumn Aloft
/
Autumn Aloft in Park City is a visual feast for spectators - when weather conditions permit.

In a local rite of fall, hot air balloons from around the region will again try to lift off around Park City this weekend – but the weather may pose a challenge, as it often does.

The skies will be colorful over the weekend – if we’re lucky. The Autumn Aloft hot air balloon festival returns to town Saturday and Sunday, September 17 and 18.

This year, 18 balloons are registered to take off from the North 40 fields at 2530 Kearns Blvd. There’s also a candlestick event Saturday night on Main Street in downtown Park City.

The balloons are scheduled to launch at 8 a.m. both weekend days, but as is the case each year, wind and weather could change that plan, or possibly derail it.

The candlestick event is at 8 p.m. Saturday and features balloon pilots treating spectators to a visual display of balloon burners set to music.

All events are free to spectators. More information is at www.autumnaloft.com.

Michelle Deininger
Michelle Deininger
