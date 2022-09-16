Park City pilots reusable to-go food container program

Park City’s reusable to-go-box pilot program begins in October and may continue beyond that if it goes well.

“Rather than throwing it in the trash, which you have to do with pretty much every single-use container,” says Park City Environmental Sustainability Project Manager Celia Peterson, “you can return it to one of the dropboxes, and then Bold Reuse will take that, clean it, sanitize it, redeliver it to the participating restaurants.”

People who subscribe can pick up containers at restaurants.

Bold Reuse is a company that supports businesses’ efforts to cut waste. Another partner for the pilot program is Recycle Utah, which will also set up a dropoff location.

The Bold Reuse website says its containers are made of BPA-free polypropylene no. 5 plastic. Peterson says the Park City program may eventually use stainless steel containers after a study found that material is the most eco-friendly. But she says that’s too expensive for the pilot program.

Peterson says participating restaurants are Savoury Kitchen, Deer Valley Grocery-Cafe, GuestHaus, Salt Box and Este Pizza.

Participating for the month of October costs $10 per person, and if it continues in the months to come, it will be a monthly $10 subscription. That comes with an extra container in case someone loses their first one.

Peterson says the model is similar to one that restaurants in the Portland, Oregon area also use.

To begin, the program will serve up to 150 people.

Visit this link to sign up or find out more.

