© 2022 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Woodward Park City hosts Wheelchair Palooza this Saturday

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published September 21, 2022 at 2:31 PM MDT
Wheelchair Palooza.png
Wasatch Adaptive Sports
Aaron Fotheringham, also known as Wheelz is coming to town this weekend to teach tricks to other wheelchair athletes.

Aaron Fotheringham of Las Vegas, or Wheelz, is a four-time winner of the Wheelchair X Games World Championships. He recently landed the first Wheelchair Flair/backflip 180. And he’s coming to Park City this Saturday.

Jared Dangerfield is the programs director of Wasatch Adaptive Sports. He says Wheelchair Palooza is an opportunity to celebrate wheelchair athletes and watch Fotheringham perform and teach tricks, and have an overall party.

“Yeah, so we're, it's open for all wheelchair users and their family to come in and meet Aaron,” he says. “See the tricks that he's doing? Maybe people have seen him on America's Got Talent, where he's done front flips, back flips, all sorts of crazy things. And then we will also be there with Wasatch Adaptive and we'll have mountain bikes and other adaptive equipment for people to try out around Woodward.”

Dangerfield says Fotheringham has many tricks up his sleeve that he will teach.

“So the wheelie is a classic, always useful to get around, but fun in the skate park, learning how to drop into the skate bowls,” Dangerfield says. “He's, he does a trick where you get on one of your wheels. So going off to the side and spinning in circles on one will. I've seen him try to teach people that at the past wheelchair Palooza.”

Dangerfield says where’s there’s a trick, there’s also the potential crash.

“Aaron has a cool mentality. I've been able to meet him before and, you know, falling is part of the game,” Dangerfield says.  “And so he is not afraid to not land his first tricks and try to teach people how to crash safely when they're trying new tricks as well.”
Wheelchair Palooza takes place on Saturday September 24th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Pre-registration is encouraged at http://www.wasatchadaptivesports.org

The event is free for wheelchair users and their families. It’s co-sponsored by Challenged Athletes Foundation. There will be free pizza.

Park City
Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
See stories by Andrea Buchanan