Local photographers capture moments in nature for state awards

Five Park City photographers recently racked up numerous awards in a competition with thousands of entries.

Established in 1856, the Utah State Fair in Salt Lake City hosts competitions in photography and several other types of fine and creative arts.

Several of this year’s award-winners are part of the Park City Photography Club. David Breslauer and Bill Silliman won first-place awards, and Tracy Frankel, Amy Eskind and David Winegar also took home ribbons. According to Winegar, there were between 1,500 and 2,000 submissions in this month’s event.

1 of 4 — eskind buffalo.jpg "A Mother's Love Is Like Nothing Else In The World" by Amy Eskind 2 of 4 — winegar owl.jpg "Baby Owl - Up On The Rooftop" by David Winegar 3 of 4 — winegar BW.jpg "Winter Dreams - Utah Wild Mustangs" by David Winegar 4 of 4 — esking buffalo.jpg "starry, Starry Night + Juniper" by Amy Eskind

Winegar won three second-place awards. One shot of two wild albino mustangs entered in the black-and-white category also earned recognition for excellence in printing.

As Winegar says, photographing the scenes and moments that won awards took some luck. But to earn this particular award, he had to spend hours outside in snowy 10-degree weather.

“Mustangs are hard to find in the winter because they're up in slot canyons getting out of the weather and the wind. And it was so cold out there, and they were standing next to each other — it looked like they were almost frozen with their eyes closed, as if it took too much energy to even open their eyes trying to stay warm. So I captured that picture.”

Another award-winner for Winegar in the wildlife category was the product of focusing on owls for a summer. He says a baby owl flew to a nearby roof, spread its wings and looked right at him, all during a moment of perfect lighting in the Silver Springs neighborhood.

Winegar, owner of Park City Photography, LLC, won his awards in the professional division. Meanwhile, some like Eskind entered the advanced amateur category and won two second-place awards.

Eskind says one of her shots, which captured a mother bison comforting her baby after it nearly drowned while crossing a river, is an example of how a real moment in an image can be interpreted different ways.

“We put our own emotions into this and think it was a kiss, but it was probably a nudge,” she says. “I caught that moment, and I was very happy.”

The winners say they won some money with their second-place awards, but hardly enough to cover costs like for equipment and submitting to the contest.

Winegar says the photography club is open to people who’d like to join the monthly meetings at Park City Library. Information is available on the Park City Photography Club Facebook group page.

Winegar’s photos from the fair are currently on display at Elevated Interiors at 6451 North Landmark Drive in Park City.

