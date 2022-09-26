© 2022 KPCW

Hazmat spill forces temporary closure of PC MARC

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published September 26, 2022 at 7:44 PM MDT
The Park City Fire District (PCFD) responded to a hazmat spill at the PC MARC around 2 p.m. Monday.

PCFD said its hazmat team was able to get into the building and contain the toxic gas. It derived from a mix of industrial cleaners in a custodial closet.

PCFD said the facility was fully ventilated and cleared. A few employees were evaluated for minor respiratory symptoms.

A MARC employee said the recreational center was able to reopen around 3:30 p.m.

Parker Malatesta
