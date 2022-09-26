Park City and Summit County leaders to discuss sustainable tourism plan, park & ride in joint meeting

The Park City Council and Summit County Council are meeting jointly on Tuesday. They will see a presentation from the chamber of commerce on their new sustainable tourism plan.

The chamber’s plan has been a long time coming, and local officials will see a polished version Tuesday.

The final plan sets goals in several different areas, from housing and environmental sustainability to workforce support.

Jennifer Wesselhoff is the chamber’s president and CEO.

“We have to be honest about the good and the bad of every industry," Wesselhoff said.

"So what we’re trying to do with the sustainable tourism plan is to celebrate all of the good that tourism brings, but also look at how can we mitigate the potential negative impacts, like traffic and congestion and overflow parking to neighborhoods and trailheads, litter on the trails - and those sorts of things.”

Also on the agenda Tuesday is a discussion about park-and-rides.

The city council voted down a new 465-spot park-and-ride in Quinn’s Junction in May, partly because several council members felt it would create a worse traffic situation at the intersection where SR-248, US-40, and Old Highway 40 all meet.

A representative from the county public works department said there are plans to move Old Highway 40 about 200 feet to the east to give the intersection some breathing room. That could lead the council to reconsider.

Park City plans to use the 750-vehicle lot off Richardson Flat Rd. this winter as a transit hub. Councilmembers have said analyzing the demand for that park-and-ride will help inform any future decisions.

At the latest joint meeting in June, Park City Manager Matt Dias said the Quinn’s Junction project could begin construction as early as spring of 2023, if approved.

The two councils will also get an update on Park City’s lite-deed program, which offers homeowners a cash payment in exchange for place deed restrictions on their property - in an effort to promote more full-time residents.

The meeting will start at 9 a.m. at Park City Council chambers. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.