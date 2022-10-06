Survivors of domestic violence remembered in vigil in Park City this weekend

October was first declared as National Domestic Violence Awareness month in 1989. Its goal is to bring awareness to the problem and remember victims.

According to National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), an estimated 1.3 million women are victims of physical assault by an intimate partner every year in the US. 835,000 men are assaulted, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The Peace House, a domestic violence shelter in Park City, was created in 1992 after a local woman was killed in a parking lot by her estranged husband. The shelter’s mission is to provide victims of domestic violence the most comprehensive and compassionate services possible.

Sally Tauber is the director of development for Peace House. She said Peace House is hosting a “Be the Light” walk down Main Street on Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

“And we're actually placing luminaries along the route up and then one side and down the other," she said. "And so people will be given signs and purple candles to hold because of course, the purple candle is the sign of awareness of domestic violence survivors.”

Emma Zevallos is the director of prevention and education awareness at Peace House. She said domestic violence is an issue that affects people in every walk of life.

“We want to make sure that people know that about this issue that it happens. And he does it domestic violence affects everyone, every race, any socioeconomic status," she said. "And yes, we just want to make sure this awareness so as a community, we can change, you know, norms and also stop violence in all matters.”

According to Tauber, Peace House is making a real difference in the lives of survivors of domestic violence.

“We have so many folks that have gone through shelter, and our programs or services this year, that are making changes in their lives, and are able to move out into their own safe, affordable housing, or housing navigation team actually helps with that," she said. "And we're not seeing the returns that we've seen in the past. So we know that we know that number one in making changes is education and awareness.”

According to Tauber, almost half of homicides in Utah are domestic violence-related.

On October 20th from 6 p.m. – 7 p.m., a candlelight vigil at Newpark Amphitheater will remember the lives lost.

“It's a time to be able to tell a little bit of their story during that time and it's really touching. I've gone the last few years and it's absolutely amazing.”

The “Be the Light” walk begins at 5:30 with speakers and live music at the bottom of Main Street. Main Street will remain open to traffic.