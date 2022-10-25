Green business program hosts lunch next week in Park City

Park City’s new green business program is committed to business sustainability. It’s part of the Park City’s Chamber sustainable tourism work.

A luncheon next week is designed to engage Park City business owners on ways to become greener and possibly save money and energy usage.

The first Lunch and Learn is on November 2nd at the National Ability Center from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

The current plan is to have four lunches a year with local experts and other businesses to share best practices and provide resources for businesses to make changes. The next one is set to focus on water.

The lunch is free to attend. A link to register is here.