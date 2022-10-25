© 2022 KPCW

Green business program hosts lunch next week in Park City

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published October 25, 2022 at 5:02 PM MDT
sustainability.jpg
Park City Sustainability Department
/
The first green lunch will focus on energy efficiency.

The Park City Chamber of Commerce is helping local business owners become more energy efficient.

Park City’s new green business program is committed to business sustainability. It’s part of the Park City’s Chamber sustainable tourism work.

A luncheon next week is designed to engage Park City business owners on ways to become greener and possibly save money and energy usage.

The first Lunch and Learn is on November 2nd at the National Ability Center from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

The current plan is to have four lunches a year with local experts and other businesses to share best practices and provide resources for businesses to make changes. The next one is set to focus on water.

The lunch is free to attend. A link to register is here.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
