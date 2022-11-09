Another fall day, another winter wallop

Whiplash is one way to describe the weather this week. Yesterday looked like Seattle with wet, damp weather and fall leaves on the ground; today looks like Jack Frost himself blew through town.

According to Meteorologist Nate Larsen with the ABC Forecast Center, winter weather advisories are in effect for Park City through 5 a.m. Thursday morning.

“So we've had kind of a lull in activity this afternoon, just some light showers here and they're expecting snow to pick up again later this evening," he said. "Another weak trough is going to move through so plan on increasing snowfall rates expecting another four to six inches for Park City as we get into Thursday morning.”

Sara Huey, Park City Mountain’s senior spokesperson, said it was raining at the base Tuesday, but the highest elevations had consistent snow throughout the day.

“Yes, we are so excited. We measured 18 inches overnight, and that is was measured this morning at 6am. And then since then we've received 4 to 6 inches on top of that.”

Deer Valley Resort reported seven inches in the past 24 hours and 20 inches this week.

Larsen said there will likely be snow on the roads Thursday morning, so expect delays and proceed with caution. He added that frigid days are also ahead so bundle up.

“Just very cold 28 I think I mentioned for Veteran's Day with sunshine for Friday," Larsen explained. "Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies over the weekend. We're gonna stay in the 30s for highs overnight lows are gonna stay primarily in the teens.”

KPCW spoke to several people at automotive shops in town who said they are slammed and getting hundreds of calls a day for snow tire installation.

Huey said opening day at Park City Mountain is still next Friday, November 19th. She also added a familiar refrain.

"Just let it snow. Let it snow."

For more weather information check here.

