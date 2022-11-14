© 2022 KPCW

Mobile shot clinic to visit Prospector

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published November 14, 2022 at 3:45 PM MST
A mobile vaccinations clinic will visit Lot G at Prospector Square Wednesday.

A mobile COVID-19 and flu vaccination clinic is coming to Prospector Square this week.

Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m., people can get shots at Lot G between Pretty Bird and Sun Creek, which is the site of PC Tots.

A release sent to Prospector Square tenants and employees says most insurance providers will cover the costs. For those with no insurance, flu shots are free for anyone 19 and older and $10 for children.

Mobile clinics also visit Round Valley, Kamas and Coalville multiple days a week.

Visit the web version of this report at kpcw.org for more details about Summit County mobile clinics.

Ben Lasseter
Ben Lasseter reports for KPCW in Wasatch County. Before moving to Heber City, Ben worked in Manti as a general assignment newspaper reporter and editor.
