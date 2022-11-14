Mobile shot clinic to visit Prospector

Wednesday from 2 to 5 p.m., people can get shots at Lot G between Pretty Bird and Sun Creek, which is the site of PC Tots.

A release sent to Prospector Square tenants and employees says most insurance providers will cover the costs. For those with no insurance, flu shots are free for anyone 19 and older and $10 for children.

Mobile clinics also visit Round Valley, Kamas and Coalville multiple days a week.

Visit the web version of this report at kpcw.org for more details about Summit County mobile clinics.