Overflow parking on Thaynes Canyon Dr. to remain unchanged ahead of nordic season

Earlier this year the Park City Council identified Thaynes Canyon Drive as an area that needs improvement, with the main concern being traffic impacts to residents. The road is used as overflow parking for the municipal golf course.

In response to the council’s direction, the golf course only used the extra space along the street for parking when it was absolutely necessary this summer. According to a staff report, the overflow area was used 33 times between May and October. During that time frame, 19 cars received tickets and only one was towed.

Golf course manager Vaughan Robinson told the council that after a month of struggling to get people to understand the new system, it generally worked well. The golf course also offered incentives to people who carpooled, such as a free bucket of driving range balls.

White Pine Touring, which uses the golf course as its nordic center during winter, recently presented a parking plan to the council, albeit reluctantly.

On top of proposing to significantly reduce the hours for overflow parking on Thaynes, White Pine canceled and relocated several events ahead of the season. Chief among those are the locals’ events and demo days.

Richard Hodges, director of nordic operations for White Pine, told KPCW those events have been going on for decades, and are well-loved by the community.

Charlie Sturgis used to own White Pine and is the former head of the Mountain Trails Foundation.

“I’m sitting here looking at this discussion, going ‘wow we had this solution and it lasted 30 some years,’ and now we’re going to jettison it, because a select part of the community actually wants it gone? So I have a problem with that,” Sturgis said.

He said nothing should change until a longer term solution is found, and recommended expanding the parking lot at the McPolin Farm Trailhead.

Kevin McCarthy, who lives nearby, agreed with that idea. He said the overflow parking makes walking on Thaynes dangerous, and questioned if it’s being taken advantage of by skiers going to Park City Mountain.

Dave McFawn, who has a child on the nordic team, said parents have worked to form carpool groups, and called the parking area a “disaster.” He said in the 25 years he’s lived in Park City, Thaynes has never had sidewalks, and called the walkability of the street a separate issue.

“The overflow parking is such a mandatory need for us,” McFawn said.

During a work session, the council ended up choosing to not endorse the proposed changes. It was not up for a vote.

Earlier this year, the council authorized the city to hire a consultant to study parking on Thaynes, and recommended future strategies will be presented next month.

Hodges from White Pine said to expect the status quo for now. He encourages people to carpool or take public transit.

White Pine’s nordic season begins Saturday, Nov. 19.