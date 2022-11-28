Let it snow! Let it snow! Let it snow!

It’s been three weeks since the last storm brought 18 inches of snow to the mountains, but good things come to those who wait.

According to the National Weather Service there’s a winter weather advisory in effect for Park City through Tuesday at 2 p.m. with new snow accumulation of eight inches possible. The band of heavy snow will generate one to two inches an hour at times in some locations.

There will be a break in the action on Wednesday with partly sunny skies and then another system is expected to bring a few more inches at the end of the week.

The storm is bringing in cold temperatures with wind chill values in the negative degrees. Monday’s high is 28 degrees, with a nighttime low of 10, which will feel like negative two. Tuesday’s high temperature is 20 degrees during the day with a low of five degrees at night, with a wind chill of negative five.

A spokesperson for Rocky Mountain Power said the company is preparing for weather-related events such as outages and downed lines due to high winds and cold temperatures. As a reminder, stay away from any power lines that are knocked down.

Winter driving conditions are in effect through Tuesday afternoon. Slow down and use caution while on the roads. Be prepared for traction restrictions and carry a well-equipped winter survival kit.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office reported no major incidents Monday morning, but as a reminder they ask people to plan ahead, slow down, and let the snowplows do their job. Do not try and pass them while they are on the road.

Other storm driving tips include keeping gas tanks as full as possible in case of getting stuck, and not attempting to navigate inclines without all-weather or snow tires.