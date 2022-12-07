Park City Councils meets Thursday; upper Main Street, White Pine parking on agenda

The city has budgeted $2.2 million towards redesigning upper Main Street, specifically where it intersects with Swede Alley, Park Avenue, Daly Avenue, and King Road.

Over time, residents in the area have voiced concerns about the traffic impacts that come from being close to Old Town’s commercial hub.

City staff are currently looking at approaching the redesign in two phases. One would focus on the stretch of Main Street that runs from the restaurant Grappa to the intersection with Hillside Avenue.

The second phase would primarily look at the top of Swede Alley near Wasatch Brew Pub. The council has the option to fold both phases into one approach, or it could delay the project in order to study more options. Several concept designs, including a roundabout and different road configurations proposed by city staff and residents, can be found here.

On Thursday the council could also approve a one-year contract extension for the Kimball Arts Festival. The council plans to revisit the event next spring to come up with a long-term contract, which typically spans three to five years.

Additionally, the council could approve White Pine Touring’s temporary overflow parking plan for Thaynes Canyon Drive. White Pine is proposing to use the overflow parking on the street from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Spots will be reserved for White Pine customers only and vehicles with two or more passengers, in an effort to increase carpooling. Additionally, three parking spots dedicated to adaptive Nordic programs will be available daily.

Results of a parking study of the area will be available in January, as the council works to find a long-term parking solution.