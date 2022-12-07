Workers start moving into new Canyons Village affordable housing

This week, Summit County hospitality workers will begin moving into the new affordable housing project in Canyons Village, dubbed Slopeside Village.

The project’s first building received its certificate of occupancy from the county Tuesday. With the building now able to officially open, 240 workers are scheduled to move in this week.

Each floor of the building that opened Wednesday has four units configured like fancy dorms, with single or double occupancy rooms, four bathrooms and a large shared kitchen and living room.

The units have a contemporary look with white walls, dark wood laminate floors and black appliances. Each unit is furnished and can house 12 people. The building also has a large social area on the ground floor and a property manager on site.

KPCW / The shared kitchen and living room area.

On Wednesday morning, movers were bundled up and busy delivering furniture for a separate building that’s expected to have the certificate of occupancy by next week. With the approval of that building and another, over 300 additional units could be available by New Year’s.

Project manager James Kilpatrick with Columbus Pacific told KPCW those moving in Wednesday include employees of the Westgate Hotel, the Waldorf Astoria, and the Pendry. He said Park City Mountain employees were not ready to move in Wednesday but they’ll arrive soon. The resort has a five-year master lease on the property for over 400 units that will be used to house workers.

The housing project contains what’s called a waterfall provision that lays out who gets priority consideration to live there. People who work at least 30 hours in Canyons Village and make less than 80% of area median income (AMI) are given top priority. 80% AMI in Summit County is roughly $75,000 for a single person’s annual income.

The project’s full seven buildings are expected to be completed by summer of next year. That will bring the total number of new affordable housing units at the site to roughly 1,200.