Deer Valley hosting open houses to present Snow Park plans

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 9, 2022 at 3:04 PM MST
snow park.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
The parking lot at Deer Valley's Snow Park. The resort wants to turn the lot into residential units, hotels, and commercial space.

Deer Valley Resort is hosting several open houses to give the community a chance to learn more about its plans to redevelop Snow Park.

Deer Valley is scheduled to return to the Park City Planning Commission on Monday, Dec. 19, with updated plans on the Snow Park project.

The resort wants to turn the current base area parking lot into residential units, hotels, and commercial space.

The open houses will feature the project’s history, timeline, elements of transportation and parking, along with a chance for guests to give feedback.

There will be four open houses at the Snow Park Lodge over two days.

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, there will be a 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. session, and a 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. session. There will be two open houses at those same times on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

“We’d like to invite the Park City community to be part of our new, reimagined experience at Snow Park, which aims to create an innovative, seamless experience for our guests upon arrival to Deer Valley,” Deer Valley Resort President and COO Todd Bennett said in a statement.

“The future success of Deer Valley is shared, and we want to ensure our neighbors have ample opportunity to be informed of this thoughtful process.”

Deer Valley is asking those interested in attending to RSVP. The form to register can be found here.

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
