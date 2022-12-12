© 2022 KPCW

Interactive map shows real-time snowplow routes in Park City

KPCW | By Andrea Buchanan
Published December 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM MST
Snowplows work a lot these days with back-to-back winter storms. Now the Park City community can see exactly where they are thanks to a new interactive map.

This new map tracks the routes of where the plows have been and where they are going.

Troy Dayley with Park City Public Works said residents call his office asking about the plows. He said the new website offers snowplow accountability, though there are still some technical glitches.

The plow is represented by a blue dot with a white arrow on the map. On Monday afternoon, the map showed six plows working throughout the city. The breadcrumb feature on the map shows where the plows have been. It’s a green line and it refreshes every ten seconds. It shows the last 48 hours of plow work.

Dayley said web designers will add more features as they work out the kinks, such as a way to tell how long it has been since a snowplow has cleared a street.

Check out the snowplow map here.

Andrea Buchanan
Andrea moved to Park City in 2017 with two huskies, two kids and one husband… not in that order. Prior to working at KPCW, she spent decades in the entertainment industry – and racked up a few awards in the process for her work on “Behind the Music” and most recently for a film she produced for Lifetime, “Somebody’s Child: The Regina Louise Story.” She was featured on “Good Morning America” twice for her books which made best sellers lists in Dallas and Denver. She’s still hoping to write one that hits The New York Times list. She loves taking photos, loves the mountains, especially the fall, and is excited to be working with the amazing team at KPCW.
