Interactive map shows real-time snowplow routes in Park City

This new map tracks the routes of where the plows have been and where they are going.

Troy Dayley with Park City Public Works said residents call his office asking about the plows. He said the new website offers snowplow accountability, though there are still some technical glitches.

The plow is represented by a blue dot with a white arrow on the map. On Monday afternoon, the map showed six plows working throughout the city. The breadcrumb feature on the map shows where the plows have been. It’s a green line and it refreshes every ten seconds. It shows the last 48 hours of plow work.

Dayley said web designers will add more features as they work out the kinks, such as a way to tell how long it has been since a snowplow has cleared a street.

Check out the snowplow map here.