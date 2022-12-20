Skier, 75, dies after collapsing at Deer Valley

A 75-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Deer Valley Resort.

Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Deer Valley ski patrol responded to the man, who collapsed on the Homeward Bound run, which is a beginner level run.

Ski patrol provided medical response and transported the man to an ambulance with help from the Park City Fire District, according to a resort spokesperson.

The man was pronounced dead in the ambulance around 11:45 a.m. The man was an out of town visitor and was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The resort's press release did not indicate whether the man was involved in a crash.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the guest’s family," Deer Valley said in a statement. "Thank you to our ski patrol and local emergency responders for your care and assistance."