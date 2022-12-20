© 2022 KPCW

Skier, 75, dies after collapsing at Deer Valley

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 20, 2022 at 4:04 PM MST
homewardbound.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
The view from Deer Valley's Homeward Bound run.

The incident happened on the Homeward Bound run.

A 75-year-old man was pronounced dead Tuesday afternoon after an incident at Deer Valley Resort.

Around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Deer Valley ski patrol responded to the man, who collapsed on the Homeward Bound run, which is a beginner level run.

Ski patrol provided medical response and transported the man to an ambulance with help from the Park City Fire District, according to a resort spokesperson.

The man was pronounced dead in the ambulance around 11:45 a.m. The man was an out of town visitor and was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. The resort's press release did not indicate whether the man was involved in a crash.

"We extend our deepest sympathy to the guest’s family," Deer Valley said in a statement. "Thank you to our ski patrol and local emergency responders for your care and assistance."

Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
