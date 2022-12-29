Participate in the Park City community survey
Park City government is looking for resident input in a survey to measure quality of life and compare answers against other cities.
Park City wants residents to participate in the National Community Survey, or NCS.
The NCS is used by more than 500 communities in 45 states and includes questions about public safety, mobility, governance, recreation, wellness, and more.
Park City Municipal has been taking part in the survey since 2011. The city uses the survey to measure the perceived performance of city services and benchmark the results against similar communities.
Survey links: