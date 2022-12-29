© 2022 KPCW

Participate in the Park City community survey

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published December 29, 2022 at 11:45 AM MST
pcmc.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Upper Main Street, Park City.

Park City government is looking for resident input in a survey to measure quality of life and compare answers against other cities.

Park City wants residents to participate in the National Community Survey, or NCS.

The NCS is used by more than 500 communities in 45 states and includes questions about public safety, mobility, governance, recreation, wellness, and more.

Park City Municipal has been taking part in the survey since 2011. The city uses the survey to measure the perceived performance of city services and benchmark the results against similar communities.

Survey links:

English

Spanish

Park City
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta