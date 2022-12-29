Ski patrollers share the dangers and thrills of a snowy winter

Two ski patrollers shared stories about their work and highlighted an upcoming talk on avalanche safety.

Lee Moriarty is a ski patroller at Park City Mountain. She said the level of avalanche mitigation work patrollers perform at the resort varies day to day.

“It depends on the kind of conditions we’ve received overnight," she said.

"For example, yesterday we got a significant snowfall, very exciting, about 16 inches was the average between both base areas. And when we have a morning like that, patrollers will be brought in early, and we will go on designated routes with explosives, and do mitigation shots, to ensure safety of the public that is skiing around.”

All mitigation work is done in bounds at the resort, except for a few protection shots on the ridges at Canyons Village.

“We have a very safe regiment that we follow," Moriarity said. "There’s a route leader and a follower.”

On an average day, there are 40 to 50 patrollers at Canyons and Park City Mountain.

Patroller Quinn Graves said generally, the more people out on the mountain, the more injuries they see.

“Serious injuries, maybe on a busy day, one to two," Graves said.

"It really varies, especially with the conditions. Last year when we had that dry spell that lasted almost two months, the snow inside the resort and in the backcountry, there were a lot of slide-for-life conditions. So we were seeing quite a few serious injuries daily, but most of the time we’re seeing knee injuries, shoulder dislocations, wrist injuries — which are serious and not fun, but not necessarily extremely life-altering injuries.”

They said that what the public most needs to know is how to stay safe, which includes knowing how to slow down, and staying out of closed areas.

The ski patrol union is partnering with the Utah Avalanche Center to brief the public on the current state of snowpack and how to be safe when out skiing and riding in the backcountry.

The event, which is free and will be hosted by avalanche educator Craig Gordon, will take place Wednesday, Jan. 4 at the Jim Santy Auditorium at the Park City Library. It begins at 5 p.m.