No injuries reported in fire at Hotel Park City cottage

Park City Fire District (PCFD) crews were dispatched to a fire at the cottages at Hotel Park City at roughly 5:30 p.m. Saturday. Summit County Sheriff’s deputies also responded.

Firefighters arrived to visible black smoke and flames coming from the back side of the building.

PCFD said the fire was related to the chimney chase, which is the narrow, long space running from the fireplace up the chimney through the roof. The fire marshall is currently investigating and the cause is yet to be determined.

All occupants of the four units in the building were evacuated and no injuries were reported, PCFD said.

“There were a number of void spaces that made fighting the fire challenging,” PCFD said.

“Due to significant structural damage to the building and to the roof, all occupants will be temporarily displaced.”

The fire was contained as of 8:20 p.m.