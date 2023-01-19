PEG Development withdraws application for Park City Mountain base development

Schmidt said PEG will no longer seek to amend the 1998 Park City Mountain development agreement. He said the decision would “further support the ongoing review of the vital information coming from the results of the paid and reservation parking program underway this winter at Park City Mountain.”

Schmidt added that the engagement PEG has had with Park City staff, community members, neighbors and the planning commission on the project has been productive and has resulted in many positive changes to the plans proposed for the site.

He added that PEG will continue to collaborate with Park City Mountain on the next steps for the project.

Park City Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Deirdra Walsh said that the resort’s leadership team appreciated the thought and time that PEG, Park City staff and planning commission and the community dedicated to the application.

“The work and feedback to date have been integral in shaping the vision for the Mountain Village base area," Walsh said.

Walsh added that she remains committed to the redevelopment of the parking lots and is excited by the transformational results of the paid and reservation parking program this season.

She said the team is focused on studying how that program impacts the base area plans and traffic mitigation objectives.

One of the co-founders of the Responsible Resort Area Development Coalition (RRAD), Deb Rentfrow, said she was happy to hear the news.

“We are very excited to hear that they decided to withdraw their application,” Rentfrow said. “We realized that development rights remain so we need to be on the lookout for that new application, and a new application will be viewed with the same critical eye. But we are encouraged by the communication and rapport that has developed between RRAD and Park City Mountain's Deidra Walsh and her team. And we look forward to a well-designed and responsible project that which adheres to the Land Management Code and benefits the entire community.”

PEG first announced its intention to partner with Vail Resorts for the development of the base parking lots in April 2019. The development plans were submitted to the Park City planning department in February 2020.