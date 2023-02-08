Deer Valley to start parking and shuttle program at Treasure Mountain Junior High

A private, direct shuttle service will take skiers to the Snow Park base.

The shuttles are scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every 15 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays.

The new program is set to run through April 2.

In a press release, Deer Valley said it’s offering the new option in order to “balance capacity in the resort’s general parking lots which are expected to fill completely each Saturday and Sunday during the spring skiing season.”