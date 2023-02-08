© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Deer Valley to start parking and shuttle program at Treasure Mountain Junior High

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 8, 2023 at 11:45 AM MST
Screen Shot 2023-02-08 at 11.41.56 AM.png
Google Maps
/
The parking lot at Treasure Mountan Junior High, just off SR-248.

Starting Saturday, Feb. 11, Deer Valley Resort will begin providing skier parking at Treasure Mountain Junior High on weekends.

A private, direct shuttle service will take skiers to the Snow Park base.

The shuttles are scheduled to run from 9:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. every 15 minutes on Saturdays and Sundays.

The new program is set to run through April 2.

In a press release, Deer Valley said it’s offering the new option in order to “balance capacity in the resort’s general parking lots which are expected to fill completely each Saturday and Sunday during the spring skiing season.”

To check the availability of parking at the Deer Valley base, people can visit the resort’s Twitter page.

Tags
Park City Deer Valley Resort
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta