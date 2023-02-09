© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Park City

Park City Transit remembering civil rights activism during Black History Month

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published February 9, 2023 at 5:59 PM MST
rosa-parks-graphic (1).png
Park City Transit
/
One seat is being reserved on each bus to honor civil rights leaders.

Park City Transit has reserved a seat on every bus it operates in February to honor the legacy of Rosa Parks and Claudette Colvin as part of Black History Month.

Colvin was arrested in Alabama in 1955 for refusing to give up her seat on a bus to a white woman — nine months before Parks was arrested for the same act on the same Montgomery bus system.

Colvin was also one of four women plaintiffs in Browder v. Gayle, the case that successfully overturned bus segregation laws in the state.

In a 2009 interview, Colvin said Parks gained more notoriety because the NAACP and other Black organizations felt at the time that Parks was more reliable as a civil rights figure because of her older age. She added that Parks also had a more middle-class look.

Black History Month runs through February. The idea to celebrate Black citizens' contributions to civilization was first conceived by Carter G. Woodson in 1926. It was originally just a week, but was expanded to a month and officially recognized by President Gerald Ford in 1976.

February was chosen primarily because it coincides with the birthdays of Abraham Lincoln and Frederick Douglass. Lincoln was president during the Civil War and played a major role in ending slavery. Douglass, a former slave and presidential candidate, was a prominent leader in the abolitionist movement, which sought to end slavery.

“We hope this will inspire transit's riders to learn more about the Montgomery bus boycotts and Civil Rights movement that these and other civil rights activists helped initiate,” Park City Municipal said in a statement.

Below is a 1995 Larry King interview with the icon Rosa Parks:

Tags
Park City Park City Transit
Parker Malatesta
Parker Malatesta covers Park City for KPCW. Before coming to NPR, he spent one year as a general assignment reporter for TownLift in Park City. He previously was the news editor at The News Record, the student paper at the University of Cincinnati. He loves running, reading, and urban planning.
See stories by Parker Malatesta