Park City school board meets Tuesday to vote on Eccles Center contract

The board is scheduled to approve a new contract with the resort that would allow skier parking at the Park City High School lot on weekends through April 2027.

According to the lease agreement, Park City Mountain will pay the school district $3,600 for each day of use.

The high school parking serves as a satellite lot for the resort, which uses city buses to transfer skiers and riders to the base area.

Under the agreement, the resort is allowed to use the parking lot from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends and school holidays, excluding the weekends of the Sundance Film Festival. The lease says that either party may end the agreement for any reason with 180 days written notice.

Later in the meeting the board is scheduled to review and take action on a memorandum of understanding with the Park City Institute that will govern the use of the Eccles Center.

The new contract states that institute programming is considered second priority behind educational events put on by the school district.

Changes from the previous contract, which expired last year, include the ability of the institute to book two shows up to two years in advance. Park City Institute Executive Director Ari Ioaniddes said this helps the institute better attract and book major traveling shows.

The new agreement will pull in more funding for the school district. Under the last contract, the school district received 50 cents for every ticket sold through a fee. That fee will now go up to $2 per ticket.

Additionally, the ability to book third parties and manage rentals at the Eccles would move from the institute to the school district under the new contract.

The school board meeting is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. at district offices on Kearns Blvd. Public comment is at 4 p.m. People can attend virtually on Youtube, by going to the channel PCSD Communication .

Separately, the board met Monday afternoon in closed session to discuss "pending or imminent litigation.”