Park City Institute adds more shows including Billy Idol, Huey Lewis

The next show in the lineup is March 3 when National Geographic explorer and photographer Brian Skerry presents his images and video of humpback and beluga whales.

On March 5, the rescheduled L. A. Theater Works production of “Lucy Loves Desi” will be on stage with a Sunday matinee. All tickets for the original date will be honored or patrons can request a credit for a future show.

Les Ballets de Trockadero, a playful and entertaining parody of classical ballet by men in pointe shoes is set for Saturday, March 11.

Four more shows are set including musician Alex Boyé, social commentator Fran Lebowitz, local dance company Ballet Next and Parsons Dance Company ends the season on April 15.

Park City Institute also added two more Professor of Rock shows featuring host Adam Reader where patrons get behind the songs with the artists who wrote and performed them. Executive Director Ari Ioannides said coming up for St. Patrick’s Day is Huey Lewis, who won’t be performing but will be answering all of Reader’s questions.

He's not singing anymore because he has an inner ear affliction that makes it so he can't hear pitch. Really, really weird,” Ioannides said. “But we're going to do an interview with Adam Reader, Professor of Rock, the whole thing, like we normally do, just minus the performance part.”

Then on April 12, Billy Idol will be performing with his long-time guitarist Steve Stevens.

"We've actually been talking to Billy Idol and his people since we started the Professor of Rock series,” Ioannides said. “We've got kind of a shortlist of people that would make great interviews and we finally found time on his calendar. And he's excited.”

He said tickets for the show are going fast.

Tickets are also on sale for the Institute’s annual fundraiser, Saints and Sinners, set for Saturday, March 18 at the St. Regis Deer Valley.

“Last year, we sort of elevated it,” Ioannides said. “We moved from sort of a costume party to a masquerade ball. So, you dress up a little more, people wear masks, and by the end of the evening, they'll pretty much disappear. We got one of the premier party bands from Utah called The Salamanders. And then, St. Regis, the food, we just looked at the menu and it's going to be just out of the park again. And then the live auction items that we have, we keep it to about four or five, and they're all great experiences.”

