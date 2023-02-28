Free lecture celebrates ski town heroes Wednesday

The one-hour lecture starts Wednesday at 5 p.m. at the Park City Museum Education Center in Prospector. Tom Kelly thought his talk would include about a dozen ski and snowboard heroes of Park City but he’s already up to 30. Knowing that’s just too many for an hour’s discussion, he’s at work whittling that down to a more doable number.

"I'm trying to establish qualifying criteria that will make it manageable,” Kelly said. “But I think it'll be a fun walk through time to look at some of the folks going all the way back to Alf Engen, who, while not a Parkite himself, was certainly legendary in the Ecker Hill ski jumps, the remnants of which are still there in Pinebrook are a great part of our history and all the way up to people like Ted Ligety and Colby Stevenson, Alex Hall and some of the stars of today.

He said there are many to choose from, including Otto Carpenter and Ben Burns, who opened Park City’s first resort, Snow Park – now Deer Valley - in the 1940s. There’s also Mel Fletcher, Stein Eriksen and Jim McConkey from the past up to today’s more recent heroes including Lindsey Vonn, Chris Waddell and Ted Ligety.

He'll start the presentation with stories of Park City native Emmett “Bud” Wright, a statue of whom is located on Main St.

“Going back into the early part of the 20th century, he was a local, he grew up here in Park City, was really the first one to really actively get on skis and get up in the mountains,” Kelly said. “And his job was to manage the phone lines between Park City, Brighton and Alta. So, during the winter, he would go up there and he would ski from mining camp to mining camp. And because the city officials knew that he skied if there was a big cornice up on the mountain and they wanted to get that knocked down for avalanche danger. They would call on Bud to go up there. So, he wasn't an athlete, per se, but he really is where it all started here in Park City.”

The legacy of athlete success he said continues today with Joss Christensen, Sage Kotsenburg and Colby Stevenson. No registration is needed but a crowd is expected, so come early to get a seat.