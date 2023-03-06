Park City Mountain extending season to April 23

Park City Mountain announced Monday that closing day has been pushed out two weeks. The mountain will stay open through April 23, making it the longest season since 1993.

According to a press release, a majority of lifts and trails will remain open through April 16 out of both the Mountain Village and Canyons Village base areas.

During the final week of the season, April 16-23, there will only be access out of Mountain Village.

Starting April 2, parking will be free in the Main, Silver King, and First Time lots at Mountain Village.

"My first season back working with the team at Park City Mountain has truly been an experience of a lifetime,” Park City Mountain Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Deirdra Walsh said in a statement.

“From our early opening in November and spinning all lifts by Christmas Day, through more than 400” of snowfall by March 1 — I have been mindful to appreciate every day.

"Thanks to record-breaking conditions and the hard work and dedication of all our teams and team members, we’re thrilled to be able to offer two additional weeks of skiing and riding beyond what we had previously announced."