Joe Wrona rape case will go to trial in fall

Summit County prosecutors met last Friday with Greg Skordas, who is representing Joe Wrona in the case, for a pre-trial conference. Such meetings are typically where negotiating, plea bargaining and case settling occurs, but that didn’t happen.

As a result of not reaching any kind of settlement, Wrona now has a date to stand trial: September 1, 2023.

He’s charged with one felony count of rape involving his adult biological daughter. The alleged crime occurred in March of 2022, when his daughter lived in Park City. His daughter now lives in another state, and KPCW doesn’t identify victims of sexual violence charges without their consent.

The trial is scheduled to take place in 3rd District Court in Judge Richard Mrazik’s courtroom.

Jury selection is set for August 23. The court requested 80 prospective jurors for that day, and a second day of jury selection with another 80 jurors is scheduled for the following day in the event the court doesn’t complete the selection process the first day.

Skordas said he’s preparing for trial. He said he’s still in communication with the Summit County Attorney's Office and while he’s not optimistic about a resolution, he thinks both sides are keeping an open mind.