Local teen in critical condition after night sledding accident at Deer Valley

Another sledding accident occurred over the weekend on the slopes of Deer Valley Resort.

Emergency crews responded Sunday morning around 12:46 a.m. to a call for service near the Stag Lodge off the Last Chance ski run. The run is near the resort base and is lined by residences.

According to Park City Fire District, a sledder hit a tree. First responders treated then transported the patient to Jeremy Ranch for a pick-up by a medical helicopter. The victim was flown to a Salt Lake City hospital in critical condition.

Battalion Chief Sean Briley said his crew's thoughts are with the patient’s family and friends.

The victim's name has not yet been released but is believed to be a Park City teenager.

The accident occurred three months after an 18-year-old Oregon woman died at Deer Valley when she was sledding at night and hit a chairlift tower.

Ski runs aren't lit at night and Deer Valley does not permit sledding.

This is a developing story.