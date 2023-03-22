Four sent to hospital after gas explosion at Deer Valley yurt

Park City Fire District Battalion Chief Darren Nelson said four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

Several other people who were in the yurt at the time of the explosion did not require medical attention.

Nelson said the yurt was undergoing some maintenance, and believes the deep snowpack may have contributed to what went wrong.

The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation. The yurt is closed for the time being for further evaluation. It is owned and operated by the Montage.

"We’d like to extend a sincere thank you to our local emergency responders and our patrollers for their care and support," Deer Valley Resort said in a statement.

"Our first responsibility is to our guests, and we will continue working with our neighbors at Montage to assist those injured in any way we can."