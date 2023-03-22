© 2023 KPCW

LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
Park City

Four sent to hospital after gas explosion at Deer Valley yurt

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 22, 2023 at 5:57 PM MDT
IMG-9356.JPG
Lexi Mainland
/
The Veuve Yurt where the explosion occurred outside of the Montage Deer Valley.

Deer Valley ski patrol and the Park City Fire District responded to a gas explosion at a yurt outside the Montage Deer Valley shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Park City Fire District Battalion Chief Darren Nelson said four people were transported to the hospital with minor injuries and are expected to be okay.

Several other people who were in the yurt at the time of the explosion did not require medical attention.

Nelson said the yurt was undergoing some maintenance, and believes the deep snowpack may have contributed to what went wrong.

The exact cause of the explosion is under investigation. The yurt is closed for the time being for further evaluation. It is owned and operated by the Montage.

"We’d like to extend a sincere thank you to our local emergency responders and our patrollers for their care and support," Deer Valley Resort said in a statement.

"Our first responsibility is to our guests, and we will continue working with our neighbors at Montage to assist those injured in any way we can."

Park City Deer Valley Resort
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta