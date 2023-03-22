Park City micro transit ridership exploding after expansion

Park City launched its micro transit pilot program Nov. 11, 2022. Between then and the beginning of March 2023, the service carried over 1,600 passengers.

At that time, micro transit, which is a free ride-hailing service, was strictly regulated to the Thaynes and Park Meadows neighborhoods, and Royal Street in Deer Valley.

Micro transit began serving the entire city, from Main Street to Quinn’s Junction, in March. That pivot came after High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriquez told the Park City Council the service map needed to expand for micro to reach its full potential. High Valley Transit, which is Summit County’s transportation arm, is partnering with the city on the pilot program, which is set to end in mid-April.

As a result of being able to serve a wider area, High Valley Transit District Board Chair Kim Carson said micro ridership has increased dramatically this month.

Since March 2, micro has served over 5,500 people. That means it's carrying triple the number of riders in the first three weeks of March than previously served over more than three months in Park City.

Carson said the board plans to discuss a full-year round service with Park City following the ski season. That would require Park City Council approval.

Amara Safuan is a seasonal worker from Paraguay who works at the St. Regis and lives in Deer Valley employee housing. She’s used micro to get to work since the service expanded. Safuan said she prefers using micro rather than the bus because the timing is more consistent.

“It’s very effective," she said. "Sometimes I don’t get buses on time and [micro] is pretty exact. The times are pretty good.”

Safuan said she’s never had to wait more than 30 minutes for a micro pick-up. She added she hopes the city makes it a permanent service, especially given how it helps workers.

“I feel like it’s a good help for us, that we’re working to get to our jobs early,” she said. “And also, it’s pretty comfortable.”

Micro transit runs daily from 6:30 a.m. to midnight. Riders can download the High Valley Transit app on iPhone and Android to use the service when in the proper zones.