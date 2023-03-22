Park City transportation director out after short tenure

Neeley started with the city in May 2022, after a 20-year stint with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

In his short time in Park City, he led the launch of the 6 Silver bus route, which serves the Richardson Flat park and ride and the Park City Heights neighborhood. City council members have commended the increasing ridership on the 6 Silver, and there are plans to run the route year-round rather than just during the ski season.

Neeley also worked in tandem with High Valley Transit to launch a micro transit pilot program in city limits this winter. Micro has seen ridership explode since expanding the service map at the beginning of March.

In a statement, Park City Municipal said it appreciates Neeley’s service and wishes him well going forward. Neeley didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Neeley filled the role formerly held by Alfred Knotts, who left in 2020 after a five-year tenure.

An email from city manager Matt Dias shared with KPCW states recruitment for a new transportation director will begin immediately.