© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
LIVE BLOG: Gwyneth Paltrow in Summit County court for ski accident lawsuit
Park City

Park City transportation director out after short tenure

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published March 22, 2023 at 6:03 PM MDT
Park City Transit winter - PCMC.PNG
Park City Municipal Corp.
/
A Park City Transit bus.

Park City Transportation Director Matt Neeley is no longer with the city.

Neeley started with the city in May 2022, after a 20-year stint with the Washington State Department of Transportation.

In his short time in Park City, he led the launch of the 6 Silver bus route, which serves the Richardson Flat park and ride and the Park City Heights neighborhood. City council members have commended the increasing ridership on the 6 Silver, and there are plans to run the route year-round rather than just during the ski season.

Neeley also worked in tandem with High Valley Transit to launch a micro transit pilot program in city limits this winter. Micro has seen ridership explode since expanding the service map at the beginning of March.

In a statement, Park City Municipal said it appreciates Neeley’s service and wishes him well going forward. Neeley didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

Neeley filled the role formerly held by Alfred Knotts, who left in 2020 after a five-year tenure.

An email from city manager Matt Dias shared with KPCW states recruitment for a new transportation director will begin immediately.

Park City
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Parker Malatesta