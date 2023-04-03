Park City to hold first public hearing on water rate increase

The businesses likely to be most affected by new water prices will be restaurants, hotels, car washes, and laundromats, according to Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee.

The public hearing, which is scheduled for the regular meeting at 5:30 p.m., will be the first of two. The second is scheduled for the April 27 city council meeting, at which the changes could be approved.

The beginning of Tuesday’s meeting includes a work session about transportation funding. City staff is recommending the continuation of the 6 Silver bus from the Richardson Flat park and ride in the summer. The city would also like it to return next winter, but with one tweak: buses would run directly to Park City Mountain and Deer Valley.

The council will also be tasked with deciding whether or not to continue the free ride-hailing microtransit service. The current contract with High Valley Transit is set to expire later this month, but it could be extended through September. The annual cost for year-round microtransit is roughly $1.5 million.

Later in the meeting, the council will hear a presentation from the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, and consider authorizing the mayor to sign an “Olympic Guarantee” form.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said it’s a procedural step with the International Olympic Committee for Park City to host part of the Winter Olympics in 2030 or 2034.

“I think the moral of the story is, there’s nothing in here that’s financially binding," Dias said. "But it does commit Park City Municipal to providing as much services as we can provide today within our existing resources. And then there is a commitment that anything over and above that is provided by the bid committee.”

A decision on the 2030 and 2034 Games is not expected until next year. Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games CEO Fraser Bullock has said his group prefers 2034, because of fundraising difficulties that could arise with the 2030 Olympics due to its proximity with the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles.

The meeting Tuesday begins at 2:30 p.m. in council chambers at the Marsac Building. The agenda and a link to attend virtually can be found here.