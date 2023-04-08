Sun, big crowd, bananas show out for Park City pond skim

The resort built the pool about 100 feet long at the base of a big ramp at the Eagle lift, where hundreds cheered contestants on, along with an emcee and loud music.

Skiers, snowboarders and mono-skiers chose between a ramp, a spring diving board box and a flat entrance and tried to find the perfect balance point: leaned back, but not too far back.

Thom Shumard dressed as Bugs Bunny in Space Jam. Like that character, he did go flying but did not manage a dry landing.

“I figured I'd do something different,” Shumard said. “I tried to backflip, and I got most of the way around but did not make it.”

And when asked, “How was the water?” he said:

“Shocking. It took my breath away, for sure.”

Shumard said he’ll be back next year.

The most popular outfit was bananas. Wendy Norwood said she saw a bunch of them tailgating earlier in the day.

“So you saw a whole row of bananas tailgating,” Norwood said. “Then, to see them come down the mountain and skim across the pond, that takes coordination to get all the bananas together: all the costumes, be out here tailgating and each one of them going down.”

The crowd cheered for everyone, but especially those who pulled off tricks or wiped out.

For Norwood, who was just there to watch with her husband Greg and their dogs, it’s all a good time.

“That's what I think makes this nice with the pond skim,” she said, “the amount of people that are out here tailgating and having fun, and the weather turned out nice. It was a real Park City moment.”

The event allowed 150 people to compete. They each paid $20, which went to EpicPromise, Vail Resorts’ philanthropic arm.

There were also prizes: Park City Mountain gear, other ski equipment, and, of course, towels to dry off the riders. While some appeared to manage the shocking cold better than others, everyone came up smiling and flashing thumbs-up.

