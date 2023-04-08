© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here.
Park City

Sun, big crowd, bananas show out for Park City pond skim

KPCW | By Ben Lasseter
Published April 8, 2023 at 3:31 PM MDT
double fist pond skim.jpg
Ben Lasseter
/
KPCW
A Maryland-supporting, beer-chugging skier descends into the pond after a long flight at the pond skim at Park City Mountain Saturday.

Splish, splash — skiers and riders either glided across the pond or took an ice-cold bath at Park City Mountain’s pond skim Saturday.

The resort built the pool about 100 feet long at the base of a big ramp at the Eagle lift, where hundreds cheered contestants on, along with an emcee and loud music.

Skiers, snowboarders and mono-skiers chose between a ramp, a spring diving board box and a flat entrance and tried to find the perfect balance point: leaned back, but not too far back.

Thom Shumard dressed as Bugs Bunny in Space Jam. Like that character, he did go flying but did not manage a dry landing.

“I figured I'd do something different,” Shumard said. “I tried to backflip, and I got most of the way around but did not make it.”

And when asked, “How was the water?” he said:

“Shocking. It took my breath away, for sure.”

Shumard said he’ll be back next year.

_DSC8686.JPG
1 of 20  — _DSC8686.JPG
_DSC8556.JPG
2 of 20  — _DSC8556.JPG
_DSC8639.JPG
3 of 20  — _DSC8639.JPG
_DSC8595.JPG
4 of 20  — _DSC8595.JPG
_DSC8633.JPG
5 of 20  — _DSC8633.JPG
_DSC8601.JPG
6 of 20  — _DSC8601.JPG
_DSC8602.JPG
7 of 20  — _DSC8602.JPG
_DSC8666.JPG
8 of 20  — _DSC8666.JPG
pond skim superwoman.jpg
9 of 20  — pond skim superwoman.jpg
_DSC8676.JPG
10 of 20  — _DSC8676.JPG
_DSC8684.JPG
11 of 20  — _DSC8684.JPG
_DSC8658.JPG
12 of 20  — _DSC8658.JPG
_DSC8610.JPG
13 of 20  — _DSC8610.JPG
_DSC8642.JPG
14 of 20  — _DSC8642.JPG
_DSC8663.JPG
15 of 20  — _DSC8663.JPG
_DSC8665.JPG
16 of 20  — _DSC8665.JPG
_DSC8653.JPG
17 of 20  — _DSC8653.JPG
_DSC8551.JPG
18 of 20  — _DSC8551.JPG
_DSC8587.JPG
19 of 20  — _DSC8587.JPG
_DSC8654.JPG
20 of 20  — _DSC8654.JPG

The most popular outfit was bananas. Wendy Norwood said she saw a bunch of them tailgating earlier in the day.

“So you saw a whole row of bananas tailgating,” Norwood said. “Then, to see them come down the mountain and skim across the pond, that takes coordination to get all the bananas together: all the costumes, be out here tailgating and each one of them going down.”

The crowd cheered for everyone, but especially those who pulled off tricks or wiped out.

For Norwood, who was just there to watch with her husband Greg and their dogs, it’s all a good time.

“That's what I think makes this nice with the pond skim,” she said, “the amount of people that are out here tailgating and having fun, and the weather turned out nice. It was a real Park City moment.”

The event allowed 150 people to compete. They each paid $20, which went to EpicPromise, Vail Resorts’ philanthropic arm.

There were also prizes: Park City Mountain gear, other ski equipment, and, of course, towels to dry off the riders. While some appeared to manage the shocking cold better than others, everyone came up smiling and flashing thumbs-up.

Park City
Ben Lasseter
KPCW Reporter
See stories by Ben Lasseter
Related Content