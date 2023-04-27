Running With Ed hopes to raise $350,000 for local education needs

The early bird registration price goes up May 6 so now is the time to get teams of eight registered. Park City Education Foundation Vice President of Advancement Jen Billow says this year’s goal is to raise $350,000. They’ve raised almost half of that so far through sponsorships, registration fees and additional fundraising by the participants.

“The fundraising is going to be critical this year," Billow said. "All of the $350,000 goes to our classroom grants program. So, for those who don't know, the Ed Foundation this year we're infusing about $2 million into our programs and the Park City School District and classroom grants is one of those where classroom teachers ask for funding. This year, we funded $450,000 in asks. So, the $350,000 that we will raise this year is super critical. And what's great is, especially for parents and community members, that money they're raising goes right back into classrooms next year.”

For those who are fundraising on their own, there are lots of prizes to win and the deadline to submit final donations is 9 p.m. the night before the race to be eligible to win.

Running with Ed is short for running for education. This is the 14th year for the relay race where hundreds of participants, dressed in costume, run or walk to each of the district schools. Due to the record snowfall, the 25-mile course will look different from last year to avoid any flooded tunnels or mud.

“Legs one, three and four, for people who've run it a long time, we have already changed those. Basin Rec has said those trails will not be open that we typically take up and back down from the UOP," Billow said. "We will be back on the road all the way up to the UOP, and if you've been running with it forever, some of these legs will feel, it'll remind you of the first year before those trails were even built. We ran the road all the way up to the OP so we will be on dry pavement for the most part. It's a similar route but on pavement staying dry.”

The chair of the Running with Ed committee Allison Zarkos says the event is a lot of work and it’s also very rewarding.

“As we like to say, it's the best day of the year for our community,” Zarkos said. “It’s a great day for our teachers, our students, community members, to come out and get outside, get some exercise, have a beer at the field house, have some great food, and all in the name of education. So that's why we love it.”

The race starts and ends at the Basin Rec fieldhouse. For those who don’t run in the relay, they can sign up to volunteer day-of or plan to join in the after-party at the fieldhouse.

Tickets are $25 per family.

Get complete details here.