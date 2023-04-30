© 2023 KPCW

Park City

Woodward hosts open contest for chance to compete with the pros

By Ben Lasseter
Published April 30, 2023 at 10:50 AM MDT
Woodward will host a snowboard contest that’s open to the public Sunday, and two winners will earn a chance to compete against pros the next week.

The Woodward Peace Park Pop-Off is free to competitors who have lift tickets, as well as spectators. Sign-ups are at 1 p.m., and the action is from 2:15 to 4:30 p.m., followed by awards.

Olympian Danny Davis is one of the organizers, and a press release says he’ll be among the shredders. X Games champion Zeb Powell will help judge.

The judges will choose one man and one woman to compete at Snowbird next week in the Woodward Peace Park Championships.

“I love being able to give away a spot to [compete at] Peace Park Championships,” Davis says. “Nothing like giving some folks an opportunity to ride in front of the cameras and alongside some of the best riders in the world.”

The Snowbird contest lasts Monday through Wednesday. Tickets and more information are available on Snowbird’s website.

