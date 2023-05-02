© 2023 KPCW

Park City

Closed resorts mean stay off the mountain until summer

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 2, 2023 at 5:22 PM MDT
IMG_9811.jpg
Parker Malatesta
/
Closing day (May 1, 2023) at Park City Mountain.

Park City Mountain officially closed for the winter May 1. That means uphill access within resort boundaries is also closed.

Park City normally allows touring during off-hours in season. Deer Valley does not.

Additionally, the public is not allowed to sled, snowmobile, or travel on the snow at both resorts.

Park City Mountain spokesperson Sara Huey said the restrictions are required for safety. She said heavy machinery and unmarked hazards will be present on the mountain, as crews work to prepare for summer operations.

Deer Valley spokesperson Emily Summers said ski patrol doesn’t do avalanche mitigation when the resort is closed, adding that the snowpack is highly variable this time of year.

People can earn their turns elsewhere in Utah. Alta Ski Area in Little Cottonwood Canyon is open to uphill travel, as well as Snowbasin in the Ogden Valley.

Solitude in Big Cottonwood Canyon allows touring during off times until it closes on May 21. Nearby Brighton is open for skinning too, depending on conditions.

Policies vary based on resort.

Park City Mountain and Deer Valley have both set tentative dates of June 16 for the beginning of summer operations.

