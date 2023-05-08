Prospector property owners agree to $1.6 million assessment for area improvements

The association represents 64 lot owners in the 23-acre mixed-use area that runs between Bonanza and Gold Dust Lane west to east and Sidewinder Drive and Prospector Avenue north to south. The area is filled with businesses as well as a number of lodging properties.

In 2018, members approved a $1.1 million assessment which along with another $1 million in operating funds, completed phases 1 and 2A of the master plan . Craig Dennis, who has served as executive director of the association for the last five years, said this new tranche of money will be used to repair parking lots, landscaping and finish the improvements to the private sewer system.

“The nice part is it gets us out of the sewer business,” Dennis said. “We have old 6-inch sewer lines that need replaced with 8-inch lines. Then we can turn it over the Snyderville Basin Reclamation District to manage that for us.”

He said 75% of the members were in favor of the latest assessment with 13% voting against it. The assessment payments will almost double the monthly dues currently collected. They’re based on square footage so the Sheraton hotel will pay the most.

Something that wasn’t taken into consideration though, was when Park City Municipal purchased the Central Park condos as affordable housing, who voted no against the assessment.

“It's something that we have to pay attention to is the Central Park condo association, the affordable housing project,” Dennis said. “And I wish the city probably would have considered our future assessments when they purchased that property for them to put the affordable housing down there. So that is a concern down there.”

This year’s record snow removal and hauling budget was also expensive costing about $80,000 more than what had been budgeted.

With the advent of paid parking at Park City Mountain this year, Dennis said they could feel the impact in Prospector, which has three bus lines running through the area. This year they watched; next winter they will be enforcing the parking to ensure that spots aren’t being taken up by skiers instead of business customers.

“We've always seen some people parking and getting on the bus,” Dennis said. “But this year, everyone is telling us, 'I saw it going on' a lot more. Because you know, we have got several bus lines going right through Prospector. And then I think we also saw some construction parking going on, people would maybe park at 7-Eleven and jump into one vehicle to go to some construction site. We saw some of that going on. And so, it's gotten a lot worse. And it's got to be, it's an issue we're going to try to clamp down on by next year.”

He said about 40 vehicles were towed this winter for not moving for days, impeding the snow removal. Catching those who are there only for free parking will be watched even closer next winter, he said.

“You could stay all day right now,” he said. “And there is some time-restricted stalls and we need to enforce those better. But I could see us going to an all-day parking pass situation or maybe first three hours are free.”

Even with construction going on this summer, Dennis said they are planning more block parties this season – now set for June 10 and Sept. 9 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.