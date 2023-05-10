Kimball Junction crimes connected to I-80 high-speed chase

The Tip and Toe nail salon and the Subway sandwich shop, near the Wendy’s in Kimball Junction, were targeted by the same three people that led law enforcement on a chase May 9, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The chase began on state Route 224 and led authorities onto westbound I-80.

The pursuit ended in Salt Lake City with a rollover crash near Foothill Boulevard and I-215. Two women and a man were taken to nearby hospitals. Their conditions are unknown.

Phoebe Nguyen is the owner of Tip and Toe. She said one of her employees arrived at work that morning and immediately knew something was wrong when she saw the lock had been removed and the door was open.

Nguyen said many items in the store were on the ground and the duffle bag that contained her workout clothes was stolen, but the clothes were left behind. The suspects also took a laptop, but Nguyen said, “thankfully they missed the cash in the drawer.”

Summit County Sheriff’s Capt. Kacey Bates said burglars also hit the Subway, drilling out the lock in the front door just like Tip and Toe. This time the suspects found the cash and took about $400. Bates said matching footprints were found in both stores.

According to Bates, a car that was parked near the nail salon was also broken into. A high-end skateboard and black duffle bag that had women’s clothing in it was stolen. Those items were found near the crash scene in Salt Lake City.

Nguyen said when she heard from law enforcement that the people who burglarized her store ended up in a car crash she was extremely sad.

"Yesterday was a rough day for me, not so much that my store was broken into, but that the people who did it ended up in the hospital," she said.

Nguyen said her customers think she is crazy because she wants to visit them in the hospital.

So far, no word yet on if the money and items stolen have been returned to their rightful owners.

Deputies have not said what charges, if any, will be filed.