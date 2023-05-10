Park City Council to discuss childcare proposal, hold hearing on water rates

Parents say there’s a childcare crisis in the Wasatch Back, due to it being unaffordable and scarce.

Advocates say a little over $2 million from Park City Municipal could pay for one year of daycare for more than 200 children.

That’s according to a funding proposal from the Early Childhood Alliance called Park City Cares About Kids .

Sue Banerjee, the executive director of nonprofit childcare provider PC Tots, said pandemic-era stimulus money from the federal government will end in September. Those funds were used to boost staffing and increase the number of kids they care for.

But now that government assistance is ending, costs are being pushed to parents, some of whom have said their monthly tuition bills will double.

City manager Matt Dias said Thursday’s session is the first time the council will dive into the policy proposal.

“We’re told that there’s a crisis growing in our community, and I think a lot of people — whether you’re a grandparent, whether you’re a parent, or whether you have friends or employees in this town — are aware of the housing crisis and the cost of living in Park City, and the childcare element is but one component of that,” Dias said.

He said he’s unsure if any specific direction will come out of the session, as that’s ultimately up to the council.

The council’s discussion about childcare funding will start at 3:45 p.m. The discussion is a study session, and public input is not scheduled.

Water rate increase

Later after the regular meeting begins at 5:30 p.m., there will be a public hearing on the proposed changes to water rates .

The goal of the new water prices is to get commercial businesses to pay their fair share, according to Park City Public Utilities Director Clint McAffee.

Those likely to be most affected are restaurants, hotels, car washes, and laundromats.

Park Silly Sunday Market

The agenda also includes an option to approve an event permit for the Park Silly Sunday Market this summer.

The event will be limited to lower Main Street (north of Heber Ave.) this year.

In a 3-2 vote in January, the council extended the city’s event contract with the Silly Market for 2023. However, several councilmembers signaled that major changes, such as a different location or day of the week, might be necessary for a new long-term contract.

A link to attend virtually and view the meeting agenda can be found here.