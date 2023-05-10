Run-a-Muck park closed for clean-up

Given the off-leash dog park’s popularity, Run-a-Muk needs a rest – and a good spring cleaning. Basin Recreation Executive Director Dana Jones says the park, which is located just off Utah Olympic Road, closes twice a year. Springtime brings muddy conditions to the 43-acre park, which can lead to long-term soil and plant damage. Closing the park each spring, she says, gives the native plants time to rest.

For those who are willing to help with the spring cleaning on a volunteer day, she says their dogs are welcome to join them.

“So, if you do want to get your dog out there during the closure, you can come and help us on our poop pickup days,” Jones said.

Volunteer days are Friday, May 19, and Saturday, May 27, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The park will reopen to the public May 30.

The bike park at Trailside is still closed. She says crews are out there every day clearing the trails and they hope to open it in the next couple of weeks. The north facing slopes are still very muddy and wet.

Meanwhile, Jones says the staff is reviewing some of the complaints and suggestions that were made this winter due to the record snowfall to make sure they can avoid a repeat of problems at some of the popular winter trailheads.

“It was very challenging not only for our staff, but for the residents up in Summit Park with the issues with the snow plowing and the trailheads and the people parked in the middle of the road,” Jones said. “So, we were really trying to spend some time right now reviewing what, you know, what happened over the winter. What are some improvements we can make? So that when this happens again, I won't say ‘if’ because it's very likely that it could, that we are, we're better prepared for it.”

Jones says they have a good handle on what the problem areas were and will work on better signage and communication and even put cameras at trailheads so people can see if parking is available before they go.

Given all of the snow, Jones says the indoor fieldhouse was especially busy this winter.

“It has been crazy busy over the winter,” Jones said. “Everybody was indoors. All the teams want to come in. The field is booked or was booked pretty constantly. Many of our fitness classes have waiting lists, and they're full and a lot of our camps and things were forced inside when the weather was bad. So, our Field House visitation is quite a bit up.”

She added that in June, Basin Rec will discount its three-and six-month passes for the field house by 15%.