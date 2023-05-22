© 2023 KPCW

KPCW
Spencer F. Eccles Broadcast Center
PO Box 1372 | 460 Swede Alley
Park City | UT | 84060
Office: (435) 649-9004 | Studio: (435) 655-8255

Music & Artist Inquiries: music@kpcw.org
News Tips & Press Releases: news@kpcw.org
Volunteer Opportunities
General Inquiries: info@kpcw.org
Listen Like a Local Park City & Heber City Summit & Wasatch counties, Utah
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
🚧 FLOODING 🚧 Find flood hazard maps, where to get sandbags and flood mitigation help, plus flood insurance information here
Park City

Running with Ed exceeds goal, raising over $350,000 for education

KPCW
Published May 22, 2023 at 4:37 PM MDT
Running with Ed 2023
KPCW
Groups of people form teams for Running with Ed. Many of the teams take on a theme and wear costumes.

The Park City Education Foundation’s annual fundraiser Running with Ed brought out thousands of people in the community over the weekend and raised more than $350,000 for education.

Running with Ed is one of the education foundation’s annual fundraisers and has become a Park City tradition, 14 years and counting.

It’s a community event that includes a relay race through town with stops at six different schools. RWE raises money for teachers, students and schools.

According to Jennifer Billow, the vice president of advancement at the Park City Education Foundation, more money was raised this year than ever before.

“We had nearly 1,100 participants. So that was awesome,” Billow said. “And lots and lots, as you can imagine, of late registrations because there was so much snow this year. We met our fundraising goal of $350,000. We were super appreciative.”

Running with Ed 2023
1 of 15  — IMG_4179.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
2 of 15  — IMG_7468.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
3 of 15  — IMG_7486.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
4 of 15  — IMG_7474.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
5 of 15  — IMG_7456.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
6 of 15  — IMG_4141.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
7 of 15  — IMG_7463.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
8 of 15  — IMG_7444.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
9 of 15  — IMG_7459.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
10 of 15  — IMG_7454.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
11 of 15  — IMG_7481.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
12 of 15  — IMG_0138.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
13 of 15  — IMG_7482.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
14 of 15  — IMG_0131.jpeg
KPCW
Running with Ed 2023
15 of 15  — Facetune_20-05-2023-13-13-35.jpeg
KPCW

Groups of people form teams to run the race. Many of the teams take on a theme and wear costumes.

Sarah Smythe ran for "Team Barbie" which six runners in the race.

“We have on hot pink and aqua leggings and leg warmers and blonde ponytails. Like we're from the ‘80s,” she said.

Smythe said she and her friends have been running in the race for about nine years.

“We do it to raise money for the school system and PCEF. And we just love it. We think it's a great community event,” she said.

Runner Laurie Jorgensen, with "Team Kathy," said her group came together to honor a retiring preschool educator.

“'Team Kathy' is in honor of the preschool director Kathy Anderson, who started the preschool over 13 years ago, and is now retiring after 30-some years in the Park City School District,” she said.

Jorgensen said there was a little surprise for Anderson when she showed up at the race.

“We decided to surprise her and honor her with 'Team Kathy' for Running with Ed. So she had no idea until she showed up today that this was an honor of her,” she said.

Roger Arbabi is the principal of Park City High School and joined in this year’s race. He said he was excited by the turnout.

“Seeing everybody getting out supporting education has been just a great, great day, the weather has been fantastic,” he said. “And we are seeing a lot of teachers running, a lot of parents running, a lot of kids running. And it's just been a great activity. Great event for everybody.”

According to Billow, the money raised from RWE will go to the Classroom Grants program which is one of the biggest initiatives of the education foundation.

“We have our eight signature initiatives of which classroom grants is one and those sorts of grants that teachers or admins or even the school district ask for,” she said. “And so that gets put directly into the classroom the following year.”

At the time of this report, $354,479 had been raised by 573 donors and donations will be accepted through Saturday, May 27.

Park City