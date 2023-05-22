Running with Ed exceeds goal, raising over $350,000 for education

Running with Ed is one of the education foundation’s annual fundraisers and has become a Park City tradition, 14 years and counting.

It’s a community event that includes a relay race through town with stops at six different schools. RWE raises money for teachers, students and schools.

According to Jennifer Billow, the vice president of advancement at the Park City Education Foundation, more money was raised this year than ever before.

“We had nearly 1,100 participants. So that was awesome,” Billow said. “And lots and lots, as you can imagine, of late registrations because there was so much snow this year. We met our fundraising goal of $350,000. We were super appreciative.”

1 of 15 — IMG_4179.jpeg KPCW 2 of 15 — IMG_7468.jpeg KPCW 3 of 15 — IMG_7486.jpeg KPCW 4 of 15 — IMG_7474.jpeg KPCW 5 of 15 — IMG_7456.jpeg KPCW 6 of 15 — IMG_4141.jpeg KPCW 7 of 15 — IMG_7463.jpeg KPCW 8 of 15 — IMG_7444.jpeg KPCW 9 of 15 — IMG_7459.jpeg KPCW 10 of 15 — IMG_7454.jpeg KPCW 11 of 15 — IMG_7481.jpeg KPCW 12 of 15 — IMG_0138.jpeg KPCW 13 of 15 — IMG_7482.jpeg KPCW 14 of 15 — IMG_0131.jpeg KPCW 15 of 15 — Facetune_20-05-2023-13-13-35.jpeg KPCW

Groups of people form teams to run the race. Many of the teams take on a theme and wear costumes.

Sarah Smythe ran for "Team Barbie" which six runners in the race.

“We have on hot pink and aqua leggings and leg warmers and blonde ponytails. Like we're from the ‘80s,” she said.

Smythe said she and her friends have been running in the race for about nine years.

“We do it to raise money for the school system and PCEF. And we just love it. We think it's a great community event,” she said.

Runner Laurie Jorgensen, with "Team Kathy," said her group came together to honor a retiring preschool educator.

“'Team Kathy' is in honor of the preschool director Kathy Anderson, who started the preschool over 13 years ago, and is now retiring after 30-some years in the Park City School District,” she said.

Jorgensen said there was a little surprise for Anderson when she showed up at the race.

“We decided to surprise her and honor her with 'Team Kathy' for Running with Ed. So she had no idea until she showed up today that this was an honor of her,” she said.

Roger Arbabi is the principal of Park City High School and joined in this year’s race. He said he was excited by the turnout.

“Seeing everybody getting out supporting education has been just a great, great day, the weather has been fantastic,” he said. “And we are seeing a lot of teachers running, a lot of parents running, a lot of kids running. And it's just been a great activity. Great event for everybody.”

According to Billow, the money raised from RWE will go to the Classroom Grants program which is one of the biggest initiatives of the education foundation.

“We have our eight signature initiatives of which classroom grants is one and those sorts of grants that teachers or admins or even the school district ask for,” she said. “And so that gets put directly into the classroom the following year.”

At the time of this report, $354,479 had been raised by 573 donors and donations will be accepted through Saturday, May 27.