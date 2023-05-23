Parkinson’s patients pack a punch at Park City boxing studio

Maryguenn Vellinga Boxing has been shown to benefit people with Parkinson’s disease.

According to the National Institutes of Health, Parkinson’s Disease is a brain disorder that causes unintended or uncontrollable movements such as shaking, stiffness and difficulty with balance and coordination.

The symptoms of Parkinson’s vary from patient to patient, but one thing that doesn’t vary, according to a peer reviewed study by the American Medical Association, is that high intensity activity, such as non-contact boxing, is key in slowing the effects of Parkinson’s and improving patients’ confidence.

That’s Maryguenn Vellinga teaching a boxing class to four men with Parkinson’s Disease. She’s the owner of RISE Boxing studio in Park City.

Vellinga has more than 57 fights under her belt in the amateurs and came short by one spot in competing in the 2020 Olympics. She has fought in nine professional matches since 2020.

Vellinga said she started working with Parkinson’s patients in her boxing gym about three months ago. She said she’s passionate about offering them a workout that produces results.

“We really focus on the punch combinations that come with boxing, it's a really cognitive process in remembering sequences, thinking about the technique and then executing the moves,” she said. “We kind of break down our class into a 30-minute section of boxing, a 15-minute balance-based focus and then a 15-minute strike-based focus.”

Lauren LoRe is a long time Park City resident who approached Vellinga about starting the Parkinson’s program at RISE. She did so on behalf of Bruce Foster, her partner.

“My partner was diagnosed with Parkinson's about four years ago,” LoRe said. “And we had have done and continue to do a lot of research on programs and things that can slow down the progression of that disease. And believe it or not, boxing is an extraordinarily heavily researched program that has evidence behind it that it does that.”

LoRe said she’s participated with Foster several times in the gym and sees many benefits from the program.

“M.G. has really designed programs that are challenging, and a number of spouses and partners join in these classes. But people have really felt physical benefits,” she said. “They have felt just the gift of connection with a group. That idea of being in a gym as opposed to just the hospital facility is I think a nice bump for people.”

Vellinga said through the span of a single class she will see people start moving with more fluidity and speed and their range of motion increases.

“The specific benefits that they think are related to boxing comes from cross lateral movement using the left brain to control the right side,” she said. “I'm not a doctor, obviously, so I don't want to speak too much to that and get it wrong. But what I can say from a training perspective is I can see the improvements from their stability, I think, like all of us the confidence that comes from knowing that we're taking efforts to combat the cards that we've been dealt.”

LoRe said she’s reached out to many of the people who are taking the class and the feedback has been positive. She added that every person participating is in a different stage of their Parkinson’s diagnosis.

“We have folks who are fairly recently diagnosed that are super fit, that go in there and feel like they get a great workout,” she said. “And then we have people who are further advanced with this disease, who were not as athletic and strong as some others. And they also have felt really positive benefits.”

The classes geared toward Parkinson’s patients are Mondays and Wednesday at 2 p.m. for an hour at RISE Boxing Studio located at 2720 Rasmussen Road Suite A4. Registration is required.