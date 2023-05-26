Kimball Arts Festival gets new five year contract

The three-day Kimball Arts Festival started in 1969. Every year, around 200 artists are selected by a blind jury to showcase their work on Main Street for thousands of attendees.

A minimum of 10 slots are reserved for artists who live in the Wasatch Back.

Under the approved contract, Locals’ Night, which offers free admission to Summit County residents on the first day of the event, will continue.

The nonprofit Kimball Art Center also said it wants to include Main Street employees for free admission, regardless of Summit County residency, starting this year.

The event will continue to take place the first weekend in August, except in 2026, when it will move one week later to avoid a conflict with the Extreme Soccer Tournament.