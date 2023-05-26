Lucky Ones Coffee lease extended five years

Under the contract, its rent will remain free.

Lucky Ones' lease on the city-owned cafe space at the Park City Library was set to expire, and the city opened up a request for bids. Lucky Ones was the only party to submit an application.

Park City Manager Matt Dias said the cafe doesn't have a commercial grade kitchen, creating some limitations for what a vendor can do to be financially successful.

The previous tenant terminated its lease early because of the lack of kitchen infrastructure.

"Lucky Ones aligned with our community goals surrounding social equity, specifically providing jobs for individuals with neurodiverse abilities," Park City Economic Development Program Manager Jenny Diersen told the council. “This is extremely unique and it's a tremendous fit for our library and for our community as a whole."

Lucky Ones started five years ago, and has since opened an additional store in Kamas.

It recently hired its 27th employee, and averages about 1,400 hours in supported employment per month.

It relies on private funding and philanthropy.