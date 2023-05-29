Light rail enthusiast Bill Ciraco running for Park City Council

Ciraco is the president of the Aspen Springs Ranch Homeowners Association and moved to Park City in 2020, after a nearly 25-year career working in finance in New York City.

He has roots in Westhampton Beach on the south shore of Long Island, New York. He previously sat on the planning board there.

“We had the major crush of development and wealth really start in the early ‘80s, and run until about the dot-com crash in 2000,” Ciraco said. “That’s similar to what we’ve seen here in the Park City area.”

Ciraco has unsuccessfully applied for the Park City Planning Commission. But that hasn’t stopped him from sharing his recommendations about urban design.

At a special meeting of the Park City Rotary Club in February, Ciraco laid out a vision of how light rail could connect Park City to Salt Lake, Kimball Junction, and Richardson Flat.

He said he was bold with the idea because he believes a robust transportation network in Park City will help solve other major issues, like affordable housing and childcare.

“Look, it’s no surprise there are a number of issues that are maybe critical level or reaching critical level here in Park City,” he said. “I think a lot of them are intertwined.”

Ciraco said that a future Olympics in Utah could be a catalyst for big infrastructure projects.

He added that he's a proponent of residential density in areas that are proximate to transit options.

Ciraco said he’s running for city council because he wants to serve the community.

“From the moment I got here, I felt like there was an expectation that you would give back to the community – that community service was part of the way of life here," he said. "So I jumped in with both feet.”

Ciraco sits on the Park City High School Community Council, is a member of the noon Rotary club and Park City Leadership Class 29, and was recently requested to join the board of Save People Save Wildlife.