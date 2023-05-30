© 2023 KPCW

Park City

Mountain Trails Foundation hosting all-things-trails open house

KPCW | By Parker Malatesta
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:16 PM MDT
Dawn's Trail.
Parker Malatesta
/
Dawn's Trail.

Following a three-year hiatus, the Mountain Trails Foundation is bringing back its Regional Trails Mixer this week.

The event is free, open to the public, and will include presentations on upcoming projects and initiatives around the Wasatch Back.

Representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, Deer Valley Resort, Salt Lake City, and several other organizations will be there.

Attendees can also expect light refreshments and a cash bar.

The event is at Legacy Lodge at the base of Park City Mountain Thursday evening, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Park City Mountain Trails Foundation
Parker Malatesta
KPCW Reporter
