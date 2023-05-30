Mountain Trails Foundation hosting all-things-trails open house

The event is free, open to the public, and will include presentations on upcoming projects and initiatives around the Wasatch Back.

Representatives from the U.S. Forest Service, Deer Valley Resort, Salt Lake City, and several other organizations will be there.

Attendees can also expect light refreshments and a cash bar.

The event is at Legacy Lodge at the base of Park City Mountain Thursday evening, from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.